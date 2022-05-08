According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday, May 7, has claimed the life of a Prospect, Tenn. man.
Peyton E. Malone, 21, was fatally injured when the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Steve R. Hedden, 74, of Andersen.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, Emily B. Shedd, 21, of Lester and Hedden, driver of the Ranger were both transported to area hospitals for treatment. Malone, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 99 near the 14 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Lester, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
