Prior to the April 26 launch of its new state-of-the-art system, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division will conduct two online community meetings via Microsoft Teams providing the citizens of Alabama an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, known as LEADS.
“Not only will LEADS consolidate multiple legacy driver license systems into one integrated, modern system,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, “but it will further protect Alabama citizens’ personal information and enhance our customer service.”
ALEA’s Driver License Division has scheduled two Microsoft Teams meetings at the following times:
• Southern half of Alabama: Monday, April 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Northern half of Alabama: Wednesday, April 6, from 2-5 p.m.
With the LEADS launch scheduled for April 26, the Driver License Examining Offices must close statewide, and its online services will be temporarily unavailable from April 18-25 for the new system to be installed along with the current system’s data to be converted into LEADS. During the temporary closure, however, ALEA Driver License
Examiners will be available to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests. People who complete road skills tests will not be issued a copy of their license until offices are reopened. County offices will remain open during the transitional period but strictly for revenue and probate services.
To join the meetings:
For the northern half of Alabama, 2-5 p.m., April 6, includes Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Marion, Franklin, Lawrence, Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Madison, Jackson, Dekalb, Cherokee, Etowah, Marshall, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay and Randolph. To join the Microsoft Teams meeting on audio only, call (312) 549-8313, phone conference ID, 646 213 323. To connect visually, visit www.alea.gov for more information.
