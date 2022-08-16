Over the weekend, the Alabama GOP met for its annual Summer Meeting in Montgomery.
“We had an extremely successful weekend and accomplished what we set out to do,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl. “I look forward to working with our candidates, elected officials, and voters to win races across the state of Alabama and help take back the House and Senate.”
The committee adopted the following resolutions during the meeting:
- A resolution calling for party registration and closing the primary elections. The measure received 81 percent of the vote from committee members.
“I think this cycle we saw a lot of issues in the primary election. Whether that was from redistricting, or whether it was Democrats who were organizing purposely to pick the outcome of the Republican primary,” said Wahl. “With that in mind, a lot of Republicans, a lot of our candidates, and a lot of our elected officials were concerned with some of what they saw through that process.”
Wahl went on to say, “I think we’re seeing these attempts of Democrats purposely trying to affect the outcome of the primary did make an impact on voters.”
- A resolution calling for the state to simplify the adoption process and lower associated costs. The measure received 97 percent of the vote from committee members.
- A resolution urging prison officials and the parole board to encourage prisoners to obtain a GED and/or vocational training before they are released, in order to combat recidivism. The measure passed on a voice vote.
- A resolution requesting lawmakers to enact legislation codifying and protecting parental rights. The measure passed on a voice vote.
- A resolution condemning the Biden Administration for the F.B.I. raid on Mar-a-Lago. Calling it “unprecedented overreach”, the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly to stand in solidarity with President Donald J. Trump. The resolution received 89 percent of the vote from committee members.
For a full list of resolutions, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.