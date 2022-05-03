On May 2, the Alabama Republican Party filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court, supporting the state’s appeal of the Congressional redistricting lawsuit.
A federal district court ruled in January that Alabama’s Congressional lines violated the Voting Rights Act and needed to be redrawn, putting the primary election calendar on hold.
The state of Alabama and ALGOP filed briefs asking the Supreme Court for a stay to that order. The high court granted the request for a stay and agreed to hear an appeal of the lower court’s decision.
“This case is incredibly important to the people of Alabama. As a representative of Republican voters of all racial backgrounds, I felt it was incredibly important to correct the record in several areas, as well as provide additional information for consideration by the high court,” said John Wahl, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.
Wahl went on to say it was the Democratic Party who suppressed minority voting rights.
“History is clear; it was the Democrat Party that suppressed minority voting rights, and we are not going to sit by and watch the Democrat Party use minorities as a tool to increase their political power. They forget that minority voters are both Republican and Democrat, and that minority Republicans deserve a voice, too,” said Wahl.
Wahl points out the current Congressional district lines are derived from maps drawn in the 1990s.
These lines were drawn while the state legislature was controlled by the Democratic Party.
“For over 100 years, Democrats maintained control of almost every aspect of government in Alabama. In fact, our current congressional district lines are based off of maps drawn in the early 1990s. These basic lines were put in place by the Democrat-controlled State Legislature, and Alabama’s black caucus, and have been cleared by the US Justice Department on multiple occasions,” said Wahl.
The Alabama Democratic Party issued a response to Wahl for The News Courier.
“I’m glad to see that John Wahl and the Republicans recognize that the lines were drawn in the early 90s. The minority population has grown and shifted over the past thirty years, and district lines should change to reflect that and create more opportunities for minorities to hold office in Alabama. While Republican politicians want to pretend we’re still living in the nineties, the rest of us want a fair map that reflects 2022 Alabama. Like the Trump-appointed judges said in the original ruling, the congressional maps are unconstitutional and should be redrawn,” said Representative Chris England, chair of the Alabama Democrats.
