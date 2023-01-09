At a meeting of the Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, members voted to release the following statement regarding the upcoming election for RNC Chairman:
The Alabama Republican Party leadership is committed to representing our grassroots members and defending the core conservative values that the people of Alabama stand for.
We believe that RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections.
We believe that the RNC needs to make defending the American people and their God-given rights and freedom a priority.
We believe that the Republican Party needs to stand strong for the party platform and the principles that made this country great.
We believe that the RNC needs fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory.
For these reasons, the Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair and declare our vote of no-confidence in her leadership. We encourage all RNC members across the country to support new leadership at the RNC Winter Meeting.
