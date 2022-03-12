The theme of the 2022 State of the City address was to be “all in” for Athens.
“The motto to be all in means a commitment to your city to be welcoming. It means to share your ideas, to be involved with what’s going on today. It means to protect. We’re a community with basic southern character, and we are all in today,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
During the event, Marks addressed attendees regarding budget, growth and development. The city experienced tremendous growth during 2021, both residential and commercial, and will continue to do so throughout the next few years.
“We have plans right now for about 1,800 new housing units that are ready to be sold out of the ground. We have approved 3,400 more housing units that are approved and ready to complete construction,” said Marks. ”So you can tell the next two, three years, it doesn’t take very hard math to figure out we’re going to be a city of 30,000 to 40,000 people.”
Local businesses and large developers have invested and continue to invest into the community of Athens and Limestone County.
2021 saw the introduction of numerous small businesses across Athens and Limestone County, including Limestone Legends Billiards, Revival Cafe and more.
“It is a great area. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to make Athens and Limestone County the best it can be,” said Marks.
Developers continue to show interest in Limestone County along Interstate 65 and Hwy. 31. Marks anticipates expansive development in the area during the next few years.
“There are several developers that have come in the last few months and laid out plans, and it’s kind of unbelievable because I grew up here in this county,” said Marks in regard to development along Interstate 65 and Hwy. 31.
While the development is not immediate, he encouraged residents to be patient and to watch as the area comes to life with manufacturing and commerce.
“It’s not going to be very long,” said Marks. “It’s going to be something to behold. Stay here, and you’ll see that developing real soon.”
With the development along Interstate 65 and Hwy. 31, the city needs to expand the sewage system to accommodate the large developers.
“You will see us, the city of Athens, going to the bond market in the next couple of weeks for about $20 to $25 billion to expand our sewer system. It is necessary for the growth and development of your community,” said Marks.
While Marks focused on residential and commercial development during the address, education, healthcare and quality of life in the city of Athens and Limestone County were key points. The school systems continue to show improvement; the healthcare system continues to handle COVID-19 and the city continues to see businesses and beautification that increase quality of life for residents.
“I’m so proud to look at the ‘all in’ advancements in education, health care and quality of life,” said Marks.
He reminded attendees that part of being “all in” for Athens is taking care of one another, which means being conscious of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID is not over. It’s not over. It’s affecting people differently every day. We’ve had loved ones that have passed away that you haven’t been able to be at the bedside and be with them in their last days of life. So take this seriously; don’t take it for granted, and be careful. Please stay safe,” said Marks.
While Athens and Limestone County are growing and changing daily, Marks believes one thing remains consistent with the community.
“We are a community of classic southern care,” said Marks.
