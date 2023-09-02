In keeping with tradition, the Pep Rally on the Square was held Friday afternoon giving the community a great opportunity to show their support for their Athens Golden Eagles prior to their face-off with the Bob Jones Patriots.
Many different students from Athens High School pitched in decorating the storefront windows downtown with spirited messages
“We love to see the school spirit and excitement,” said one employee of U.G. White’s. “This has been going on for many years and the students work really hard getting ready for the pep rally.”
Athens Cheer, Athens Dance, and Athens High School Marching Band have also been hard at work for the 2023 season. Cheerleaders and dance team members fired up their fans with cheers of “Let’s Go Athens” and “It’s Great to be a Golden Eagle” while the band welcomed the team with the fight song “Down the Field” and other great tunes and cheers.
Gia Russell, Athens High School Freshman Administrator and Cheer Coordinator, said, “Pep Rally on the Square is a special tradition for Athens that has been around for a long time. Most of us have grown up participating in it, attending it, or bringing our children to the event. Downtown Athens businesses are decorated with spirit messages by our Athens Cheerleaders and Student Council Officers and members. It truly represents One Athens as the entire community comes together to support football, cheerleaders, band, and dance beginning their season. It’s great to be a Golden Eagle!”
“Pep Rally on the Square is such a special Athens tradition that dates back decades. We are proud to be a community connected by education and Pep Rally on the Square is such a wonderful way for our One Athens community to celebrate our Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, band, dance team, coaches, and more. We wish all a great season,” said Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton.
