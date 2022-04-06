On April 4, Allynn Griffin of Limestone was named the Advocate Supervisor for Limestone County with CASA of North Alabama
“We advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system. We’re appointed by the judges to advocate for their best interests. We’re volunteer-based, and we have almost 70 volunteers,” said Kim Howell, executive director of CASA of North Alabama. “As advocate supervisors, they will have a certain amount of volunteers underneath them that they will supervise. They’ll go to court hearings with them and go to home visits with them, any meetings and just make sure that they have the support they need and are doing things correctly.”
Shelby Moya, from Morgan County, was named the Advocate Supervisor for Morgan County on Monday, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.