The Kolt Barber American Cowboy Showdown rodeo tour is coming to John Barnes Park on the Tennessee side of Ardmore. The event begins 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event pairs “rough and rowdy rodeo excitement” with a live country music arena show, according to a release. Barber will be performing contemporary and traditional country music as part of the event.
“My ambition is to grow the awareness and preservation of the agricultural and cowboy lifestyle,” Barber said on the tour's website. “It’s a community of its own with lots of character and fits my brand of country music just right. Combining rodeo and country music makes for a natural fit, and the American Cowboy Showdown Tour is big on fun-filled family, friends, and neighbors entertainment.”
Tickets are available on the Kolt Barber website. Visit koltbarber.com/americancowboyshowdown to purchase tickets or for more information on the showdown.
Tickets at the gate are $25 each for adults and $20 for veterans and current members of the military. Tickets for ages 15 and under are $15, with kids 5 and under getting in free.
The showdown is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association and will feature bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing and bull-riding events.
The American Cowboy Showdown is a “rough stock series that canvases the country, embracing and catering to the blue-collar, agriculture, farming, ranching and trucking communities.”
“The events spotlight award-winning stock and showcase the talents of top-notch cowboys and cowgirls competing for top prize money and buckles as hopeful year-end championship finalists,” according to the tour website.
