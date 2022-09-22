The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA) has honored Blake Williams with the 2022 Young Professional of the Year “Green Apple” Award. The award is among 11 that comprise the 2022 PEAK Awards that were presented today during the AMLA Annual Meeting at Mars Music Hall in downtown Huntsville, Ala.
Representing the highest achievement in North Alabama tourism, the PEAK Awards honor individuals and organizations that have had a major impact on tourism in North Alabama. The Young Professional of the Year “Green Apple Award” is awarded to a person who has been in the tourism business less than seven years and has exhibited extraordinary leadership skills and initiative associated with their position.
Williams, president and CEO of Blake Williams Communications, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a major in public relations. He works tirelessly to improve and promote Athens and Limestone County, going above and beyond for his clients, and in many cases, working pro bono for both profit and nonprofit sectors. He has been a key contributor to Athens Main Street’s marketing and promotion efforts in the last year. He was instrumental in the creation of its website and continues to keep it highly relevant and running smoothly and helped the organization grow its social media platforms to more than 10,000 unique users across three platforms. Additional clients include the City of Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County Economic Development, Greater Limestone County Chamber, Crawford’s Gifts as well as a number of recent political candidates. As a volunteer, he has been a key contributor in Relay for Life and mud volleyball fundraisers, has served as chairman of the Athens Christmas parade, Athens Main Street’s Fridays After Five and currently serves as the promotion chair for the Athens Rotary Club.
“With the PEAK Awards, we celebrate and recognize the many talented individuals and organizations who offer our visitors a unique and memorable experience. These individuals and organizations continue to show their commitment, resilience and ingenuity, even during the uncertain times a pandemic brings with it. Because of these tourism leaders, attractions, festivals and front-line workers, the tourism and travel industry continues to be a driving force in North Alabama’s economy,” said AMLA President/CEO Tami Reist.
