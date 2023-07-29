The Athens Middle and Athens High Dance Teams recently participated in UDA Dance Camp. Dancers learned five different routines including jazz, hip hop, pom, and sideline. Team members received over 70 blue ribbons earning them a bid to Nationals.
Six dance team members were selected for All-American. UDA All-American dancers are senior captain Rachel Wiseheart, sophomore Addison Walker, sophomore Addison Murphy, freshman Rhaegan Cates, junior co-captain Morgan Murphree, and sophomore Elisabeth Harris.
According to Dance Team Coach Kristie Murphree, team members selected for All-American had to learn an additional routine and will have the opportunity to participate in Varsity Spirit Spectacular in Orlando later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.