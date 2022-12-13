Athens Mayor’s Youth Commissioner Emma Lovell created this year’s Christmas card for the Mayor’s Office. She drew the Swan Creek Greenway covered bridge surrounded by a Christmas wreath with cardinals.
Emma has created thank you cards for Youth Commission mentors and won art contests, so the Mayor’s Office knew she would do a wonderful job.
Inside the card says, “May your Christmas be filled with the beauty of the season.”
Youth Commission mentor Holly Hollman said, “Emma captured the beauty of our city’s walking trail and the beauty of the holiday. We are proud of her and her willingness to share her talents.
Emma is a student at Athens Bible School.
