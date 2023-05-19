It’s rodeo week in Limestone County, and a large crowd came out Friday to take part in the Sheriff’s Exceptional Needs Rodeo. The fun event attendees were from Limestone and surrounding counties. Keeping with tradition, Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin swore in all in the arena as deputies for the day prior.
“The Lord has blessed us with a beautiful day out here. It’s not too hot. It’s a little wet, but we are thankful for what we got. We have a lot of great events in Limestone County and this is one of them. This is my favorite, and I think this is everybody at the sheriff’s department’s favorite,” McLaughlin said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly welcomed all the special guests during a short opening ceremony, and then the real fun began. Rodeo guests could give their lasso skills a shot, ride a horse or pony, sing at the karaoke tent, or pet friendly goats and a calf. Volunteers offered face painting, and others gave wagon and train rides.
Rodeo clown Mighty Mike is back at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo for his 20th year, and for him, the Exceptional Needs Rodeo is the highlight of the weeks long festivities.
“You can have a rodeo every weekend, but you don’t have these every weekend. If it wasn’t for this, most of these kids wouldn’t be able to come and have this excitement,” Mighty Mike said.
Mighty Mike, who lives in South Carolina, has been entertaining at rodeos for decades and does have plans of slowing down.
“I will not stop this rodeo. I will always come here, as long as they will have me,” he said.
As the Greatest Show on Dirt continues after four decades, and the Exceptional Needs Rodeo approaches two decades, McLaughlin believes the rodeo is here to stay for many more years.
“I will do everything in my power to make sure this continues to happen,” he said.
This is the 41st anniversary of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo. The special needs event was added to the schedule of events in 2002. Due to the pandemic, Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo was unable to take place in 2020 and 2021.
