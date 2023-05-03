Athens native and musician Anderson East will be performing Saturday, May 6, at the Cullman Strawberry Festival at Depot Park. Festival organizers announced Tuesday that East will be joining the festival lineup after Blues Traveler cancelled their appearance due to COVID.
East will join the lineup of Parmalee, Filmore, Tim Montana, and more. Admission to the festival is free, but tickets for general admission and VIP seating at the concert can be purchased at https//www.tickets.com/events/472142
The Cullman Strawberry Festival features locally-grown strawberries, craft and food vendors, children’s activities, and the popular “Doggie ‘Paw’geant.” The festival is from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. with the concert at 3 p.m. Anderson East is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.
