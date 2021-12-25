Paws ‘n Claws located next to the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter is not your ordinary thrift store. The volunteer run shop gives the community a unique way to have an impact on the lives of the homeless pets being cared for at the shelter while finding great deals in return. All money made at the thrift shop goes directly to the animals.
The idea to open a thrift store stemmed from a yard sale staff and volunteers held as a fundraiser with items that had been donated to the shelter but were unable to be used. “Doctor Pittman ended up getting us this building and the donations just started rolling in,” shelter staff member Trish McCurrie said.
The volunteers who run Paws ‘n Claws say that the addition of the thrift store has not only raised funds for the animals but the overall awareness of the shelter itself.
“People come everyday that didn’t know the shelter was here. We have great donors that have been very good to us,” volunteer Beverly Billions said.
Sherry Goodin, a volunteer at the thrift store and a foster for the shelter, spends countless hours running the store and sorting through the donated items.
“If there are things donated that are damaged or we can’t use, we try to give them to other organizations or to the homeless. We want to pass things along if possible rather than throw anything away,” she said.
Goodin, who the staff refers to as grandma, took a foster puppy home this week that needs treatment for the mange before being eligible for adoption. The treatment is possible thanks to the funds generated from the thrift shop. Heartworms are a common ailment seen in shelter dogs and the treatments can range from $700-$1,000. Shelters often struggle to find the resources to treat heartworms but with the addition Paws ‘n Claws two years ago, area shelter dogs now have an opportunity to receive treatment.
The Athens Limestone Animal Shelter Director Priscilla Blenkinsopp praised Billions and Goodin for their efforts. “We’ve had so many heartworm positive dogs this year. Those dogs wouldn’t be able to get out of here without their help,” she said.
Spay/neuter is another area of focus for the volunteers. Billions said that funds from the store are used to help pay for the surgeries of dogs and cats in special circumstances.
“Sometimes owners have a history of bringing in unwanted litters from the same momma dog or cat. The money from the store can help us break the cycle by paying to have the pet fixed. We rack up a pretty hefty bill when it comes to all the different treatments for the animals but this allows us to do them,” McCurrie said. “These ladies (Billions and Goodin), they volunteer all their time to come in here and help us. They are absolutely amazing and we couldn’t do it without them. They are our Godsend.”
In addition to the Paws ‘n Claws Thrift Store, the shelter also has this year’s Blessing Tree available through the New Year. The Blessing Tree is a shelter wish list of items for the animals ranging from litter to sponsorships. The shelter is currently low on wet food specifically for puppies and kittens.
The Paws ‘n Claws Thrift Store is located at 1701 Hwy 72 E and is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. They are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
