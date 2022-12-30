Mr. Fix It.
The Go To Guy.
That's how Chief Johnson described Lt. Charlie Clem, who celebrated his retirement from Athens Police Dept. today.
His official retirement date is Jan. 1, 2023. He is retiring with 22 years of service.
Friends shared stories, such as Lt. Clem putting a car tag on for a lady who was driving with no tag because she couldn't twist the screwdriver due to her arthritis.
"He is always helping someone. He is always doing the little things," Johnson said.
Lt. Clem hardly ever took a sick day, and could be found chasing suspects down the railroad tracks, putting out barricades for downtown events or helping fix a patrol car.
"I felt like I owed more than I gave," Lt. Clem said. "Athens has been good to me. This department has been good to me."
