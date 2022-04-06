Athens Police Department continue to search for Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz, 39, who fled from a traffic stop after being handcuffed Sunday afternoon. Cruz was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance prior to fleeing. APD also reported that Cruz “moved the handcuffs to the front of his body and kept them concealed under his shirt.”
“Information has been received that he is trying to head south to Birmingham and is most likely out of the area,” APD Captain Brett Constable said Monday afternoon.
Cruz was last spotted behind the old Country Club property on US Hwy 31 S. He was wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt. Anyone who has seen him or has information about his location can contact the Athens Police Department at (256) 233-8700.
