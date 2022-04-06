Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.