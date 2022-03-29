The Athens Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on March 28, 2022 from the Exxon on Hwy 72 and Kelli Drive.
Two black male suspects arrived in a grey, Mercedes GL series SUV. The SUV was missing the Mercedes Grill ornament. The driver was over six feet tall, very skinny and walked with a severe limp.
The passenger acted as a lookout as the driver snuck into the office and found the bank deposit. The Exxon reported $4,900 stolen.
The suspects left Eastbound on Hwy 72 towards Huntsville.
Please contact Detective Kelly Fussell with any information.
256-233-8718
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.