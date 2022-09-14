Athens Police Department is warning people of a scam making its rounds in Athens and Limestone County. The APD announced that they have received notices about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House, but beware. It is a scam.
The caller advises people that they have won a large amount of money, instructs their victim to obtain gift cards, and to provide the card numbers over the phone. The scammer then manipulates their victim into believing that the payments are for processing fees and/or taxes.
If you or anyone you know receives a call of this kind, APD stresses that the call is a scam. Do not send any money in any form, and hang up the phone immediately.
