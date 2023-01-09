Another scam is making its rounds in the Athens community with scammers calling homeowners soliciting donations.
Chief Floyd Johnson released a statement Monday morning.
"The Athens Police Department is not calling homeowners to solicit donations of any kind, and has not endorsed any organization to call homeowners to solicit donations on its behalf. We have seen an increase in these phone-type scams since the holidays. Last week someone impersonated Athens Utilities to solicit payment by phone, and Athens Fire to solicit donations by phone.
If you receive such calls, never give out personal information. Hang up immediately. You can always call our office, Athens Utilities, and Athens Fire directly if you have a concern or if you want to support one of our community endeavors.
Our department does not cold call homeowners to seek donations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.