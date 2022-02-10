ATLANTA — Telemedicine became a widely used service during the pandemic, but Georgia lawmakers want to return to requiring a woman to be in-person for abortion services.
Georgia’s Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday voted 7-5 to approve the “Women’s Health and Safety Act,” which would prevent the mailing of abortion pills after a telemedicine visit.
Early last year, the FDA modified requirements for getting the pill from in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The modification removed the requirement that the pill could only be dispensed in certain health care facilities, and allowed for the pill to be dispensed by certified medical facilities via mail.
The proposed Senate Bill 456 states that qualified physicians providing an abortion-inducing drug must examine the woman in-person and perform an ultrasound and other "check lists," including verifying the pregnancy and the woman’s blood type.
The providing physician must also inform the patient that she “may see the remains of her unborn child in the process of completing the abortion,” the bill states.
A follow up visit must also be scheduled within seven to 14 days after the pill is taken to confirm the termination of the pregnancy and perform any further assessment. The abortion pill, Mifeprex, can be taken up until 10 weeks of pregnancy.
“The drugs were never intended to be provided without the direct involvement and continued supervision of a health care worker,” said Republican Sen. Bruce Thompson, the bill’s sponsor. “Providing these drugs through the mail without the woman being properly examined puts the woman in unnecessary harm.”
Thompson argued that in-person visits allow physicians to verify pregnancy, diagnose ectopic pregnancies and provide surgical intervention in the case of an incomplete abortion or severe bleeding. He added that mailing the pills doesn’t provide chain of custody to ensure they’re delivered to the intended recipient.
Approximately 20 states‚ including Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee— require the prescribing physician to be in the physical presence of the patient when the pill is administered, thus prohibiting telemedicine abortion.
During Wednesday’s hearing on the Georgia bill, there appeared to be mixed reactions among female health care professionals.
Some argued that mailing the abortion pill poses no risk to patients and that the bill is an overreach into the medical field, and others called the mailing of abortion pills without physical assessment "reckless.”
Opponents say the bill would restrict access to health care for women, especially low-income women who may face obstacles getting to a clinic.
"SB 456 is written by politicians – not doctors – and is about shaming people and blocking access to safe, legal medical options," Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast said in a statement. "This is nothing more than a performative bill in the middle of an election year. Abortion has already been decided in the state of Georgia. There is no reason for our leaders to waste precious time and taxpayer dollars pushing this bill forward."
According to the CDC, more than 42% of all abortions in 2019 were early medical-pill abortions (performed at 9 weeks or less).
Abortion access overall has been targeted in several states, attempting to reduce the number of weeks during pregnancy that a woman can legally receive an abortion.
Texas drew outcry last year when it banned abortions past six weeks and the decision was effectively upheld by the Supreme Court; Tennessee's 2020 six-week abortion ban and Georgia's 2019 six-week abortion ban are currently pending while being challenged in federal court; Alabama lawmakers are considering a six-week abortion ban this session as its pending 2019 law seeking to ban abortions completely in the state is held up in court. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks in Tennessee and Georgia, and up to 22 weeks in Alabama.
Opponents of abortion access argue that at six weeks, a fetal heartbeat is typically detected, but many health professionals have argued that detection is electrical cell activity and not a heartbeat. Abortion access proponents argue that the six-week ban puts more women at risk since most women aren't aware of being pregnant at six weeks.
A current lawsuit in Mississippi seeking to overturn the state's 15-week abortion ban (enacted in 2018) was countered with the state's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting a woman's decision to have an abortion. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in this case is expected to be made in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.