April history walks return

Every Saturday in April, Visit Athens is hosting walking tours of Athens State University. This past Saturday, April 16, Jamie Mikell led a tour of how the Female Academy started and how Madame Jane Hamilton Childs saved young women during the Civil War.
“The Athens State story began in 1821 when a group of citizens from Athens, Ala., had a vision for an institute of higher learning to serve the educational needs of the women in the community,” said Teresa Todd, president of Athens-Limestone County Tourism. Mikell explained to those on the tour the many name changes and growth the university has experienced in its two hundred year history.
“Jamie Mikell works at ASU and loves sharing the many historic stories. She has been a tour guide for the tourism office for the walking tours and for the haunts walk,” said Todd.
“I moved to Athens four years ago from Pittsburgh, Penn., for my job as a professor at Athens State University. I immediately fell in love with the town and its historic charm,” said Mikell. “I’m a history buff and enjoyed learning as much as I could about the history of the town and the university. Athens State University is very special to me, and I am excited to convey its history, its legacy and its longstanding prominence in the community to others.”
The tour also gave guests an opportunity to explore historical Founders Hall and McCandless Hall on the campus of Athens State University. Those interested in the upcoming tours should arrive at the Tourism Office before 10 a.m. to sign-in. The tours are a little more than an hour long, and participants are encouraged to bring a jacket and comfortable shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.