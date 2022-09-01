With the motto “No State Line,” the Ardmore Community Team has been hard at work with projects aimed at beautifying both the city and town of Ardmore.
The non-profit organization was created with the single focus of enhancing the community.
Past projects include the beautiful butterfly mural located on Ardmore Avenue and the scenic mural at John Barnes Park.
The murals have always been a cooperative effort involving many community members.
The Ardmore Community Team is currently working on a new project — a colorful train placed atop the Main Street Railroad Trestle.
The plan includes a train on each side of the trestle but traveling in opposite directions. The trains will be illuminated at night.
The train silhouettes will be of aluminum, created and erected by C K Designs of Harvest, Ala., with the assistance of CSX Railroad, who has approved the placement of the trains on the trestle.
No work will be done on the lower portion of the trestle. The cost of the project is estimated to cost $20,000.
A plaque, which will be placed at ground level on the East Railroad Street side of the trestle, will list the major donors for the project.
If you would like to make a donation to this worthy cause, make your check payable to Ardmore Community Team and mail it to P.O. Box 1285 Ardmore, Tenn. 38449 or drop your donation off at the Greater Ardmore Chamber, Ardmore Town Hall, or Tennessee City Hall.
