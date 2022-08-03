Ardmore Fire and Rescued presented Ardmore High School and Cedar Hill Elementary with Carter Kits™ to assist in the event of medical emergencies.
“As an integral part of the community, we work closely with the emergency response teams in our area. Ardmore Fire and Rescue use the kits in emergency vehicles and worked with local community leaders to ensure our school had access to this wonderful resource,” said Principal of Cedar Hill Nona Adams.
Carter Kits are sensory bags meant to calm children in crisis on response scenes. These bags were developed by Justin Severs, Andrew Keller, and neuropsychologist Dr. Ellen Preen.
“Carter Kits began as a grassroots call to action embodied by a simple text message sent by Justin Severs to Brandon Hausbeck and Andrew Keller in 2019 saying, ‘we need a tool to help us when we arrive at a scene with a special needs child,’” said Ardmore Fire and Rescue in a statement.
Severs, who has a son with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), had the idea to equip as many police, fire, and EMS vehicles as possible with the means to calm distressed children when arriving on a scene.
“Carter Kits will be great for our students with sensory needs during an emergency situation. It includes objects for calming and managing stressful situations with a lot of people, loud sounds, strobe lights, etc. These are great items to have on hand and practice with during drills so that it becomes instinctive to carry if an emergency situation arises,” said Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.