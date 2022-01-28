ARDMORE — The Ardmore Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect. According to the APD on Jan. 28, the individual robbed a local business today and stole the victim’s 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, white in color bearing Florida Tag LBNW91. The vehicle was recovered, APD reported Jan. 28. The suspected robber is shown in this photo. If you have any information on this individual send APD a message at https://www.facebook.com/ArdmoreALTNPD/ or contact the Ardmore Police Department (256) 423-2146.
Ardmore robbery suspect
- By Tom Mayer tom@athensnews-courier.com
