The 30th Annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival is taking place Saturday, Aug. 20, in beautiful John Barnes Park in Ardmore, Tenn. This year’s festival, presented by BT’s Towing, Tire and Truck Repair, will be packed with great events starting at 10 a.m. including live music, vendors, and crape myrtles, and festival t-shirts.
The festival currently has over 110 booths registered to attend according to The Greater Ardmore Chamber. Attendees can expect to find specialty vendors, direct sales vendors, hospitality tents, food vendors, and food trucks.
Bring your lawn chairs, sit back and enjoy live music from Houston Ridge Bluegrass Band who is scheduled to perform at 11 a.m. Dancing shoes are also recommended, as JUICE party band from Huntsville will take the stage at 5 p.m.
New this year, a children’s painting class will be taught at the Chamber’s tent by Karen O’connor with Crazy Sista’s. The class will begin at 1 p.m. and will cost $12.
“This will be one of the largest festivals the chamber has ever hosted,” said Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Director Yolandia Eubanks. “We encourage everyone to come out and support the town and city of Ardmore and the Chamber.”
Those planning to attend the festival must enter through the entrance on Hamlett Street, off Main Street between Piggly Wiggly and King’s Hardware. Parking and entry to the festival is free. Additional information, including a band and vendor list, can be found on the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce’s website at https://greaterardmorechamber.com/crapemyrtle-festival.
