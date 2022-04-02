County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

Fred Dews, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, three counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree of drug paraphernalia

Jimmie Gallina, 300 block Horton Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

Preston Gordon, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

Jennifer Hill, 20000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, fourth-degree theft of lost property- less than $500

Justin Hughes, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, converted statute

Wendell Hyter Jr., 2200 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, converted statute

Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, third-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

Joshua McLemore, 28000 block Kawana Court, Harvest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2500

Ashley Shellnutt, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

Matthew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

Alex Hancock, 15000 block Sanderson Road, Harvest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

Timothy Heinen, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, obstructing justice using a false identity, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500

Andrea Rowe, 1600 block 4th Place NW, Birmingham, failure to move over or reduce speed, driving while license suspended/revoked

Steven Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, alias writ of arrest-misdemeanor, driving while license suspended/revoked

Jeremy Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield, operating vehicle without insurance

Alex Turner, 4200 block Concord Way NW, Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana

Delisa Wiggins, 13000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, six counts second-degree bail jumping

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass

Michelle Lynn Sims, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

Athens- Outlander Sport, $7,000, Henry Drive

