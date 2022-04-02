County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
Fred Dews, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, three counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree of drug paraphernalia
Jimmie Gallina, 300 block Horton Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
Preston Gordon, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
Jennifer Hill, 20000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, fourth-degree theft of lost property- less than $500
Justin Hughes, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, converted statute
Wendell Hyter Jr., 2200 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, converted statute
Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, third-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
Joshua McLemore, 28000 block Kawana Court, Harvest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2500
Ashley Shellnutt, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
Matthew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
Alex Hancock, 15000 block Sanderson Road, Harvest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
Timothy Heinen, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, obstructing justice using a false identity, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500
Andrea Rowe, 1600 block 4th Place NW, Birmingham, failure to move over or reduce speed, driving while license suspended/revoked
Steven Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, alias writ of arrest-misdemeanor, driving while license suspended/revoked
Jeremy Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield, operating vehicle without insurance
Alex Turner, 4200 block Concord Way NW, Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana
Delisa Wiggins, 13000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, six counts second-degree bail jumping
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass
Michelle Lynn Sims, 45, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
Athens- Outlander Sport, $7,000, Henry Drive
