Willie Sledge

Willie Sledge, 66, Athens

 APD

On Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., the Athens Police Department responded to the G&P Quickstop, located at 1201 US Highway 72, for an armed robbery. The store clerk reported a subject entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. The subject fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. On February 2, 2023, Detective Jarrod Smith developed information that Willie Frank Sledge was the offender. Sledge was located at his residence and was later arrested for Robbery in the First Degree.

