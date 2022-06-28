Arrest made in Decatur home repair fraud

During the months of April and May of 2022, multiple residents in Decatur contacted the Decatur Police Department in reference to home repair fraud.
Residents reported they hired and paid a licensed contractor to perform work at their residences, but that the work was never completed and their money was not returned.
Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, of Huntsville, was identified as the suspect. It was also determined that Jordan was not a licensed contractor in the State of Alabama.
On June 27, 2022, Jordan was placed under arrest for two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $40,000 cash bond set by a Morgan County Circuit Judge.
"The defendant is accused of the above crimes and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law."
