Justin Dewayne Robinson, 24, of Athens, was arrested last Wednesday on multiple counts of breaking and entering vehicles and theft of property. The Athens Police Department investigated multiple cases going back to 2021 and Robinson emerged as a suspect.
“Investigators working with patrol officers were able to work in multiple neighborhoods off Lindsay lane and off of Highway 72 East gathering information and evidence linking Robinson to mostly unlocked vehicles being entered and property stolen from them,” APD said.
Among the items Robinson is accused of taking were guns, cash, computers, glasses and headphones. In one case, Robinson is believed to have taken three rifles, a pistol, thermal imaging scope and three weapon suppressors.
Robinson was booked at the Athens Police Department then transferred to the Limestone County jail. The investigation into the cases is ongoing.
