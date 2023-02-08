County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree receiving stolen property
• four counts obstruction of governmental operations
• drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• failure to appear- dui, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
