County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Teresa Atkins, Bell Drive, Trinity, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jeremiah Bennett, 11000 block Rosebud Lane, Lester, two counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
• Amberly Brown, 100 block Brockton Drive, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Carl Clinard, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Oscar Draper Jr., 4300 block Pryor Road, Madison, second-degree assault, resisting arrest
• Vince Griffin, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, Ala., second-degree bail jumping- failure to appear/bail
• Clint Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Joseph White, 7300 block S. South Shore Drive, Chicago, Ill., converted statute- theft
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- 2011 white Mitsubishi Galant, $1,700, May 24, Chris Way
• Athens- gas, $209, May 19, 25000 block Thach Road
• Athens- 2020 white Ford Mustang GT, $40,000, May 30-31, Hwy 251 and Harvest Road
• Athens- jewelry, $2,650, May 31, 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- wallet with contents, $25, May 31, 500 block 5th Street
