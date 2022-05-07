County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Bradley Barran, 10000 block Paradise Shores Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Jarrod Bowling, 27000 block McLemore Cr., Harvest, first-degree manufacture of controlled substance, drug trafficking
• Scotty Bowman, 28000 block Abby Lane, Anderson, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Musiq Emmons, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., Madison, third-degree assault- simple assault
• George Garrett, 18000 block Upland Tr., Athens, harassment- domestic violence
• Dammon Harden, 1400 block Ed Johnson Road, harvest, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance
• Boniechia James, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd., third-degree assault- simple assault
• Jason Kimbrough, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Brandon Lane, 800 block Houston Street, Athens, contempt of court- failure to appear traffic
• Bradley Loggins, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, four counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, first-degree sexual abuse- sexual contact-compulsion, first-degree sodomy, attempt to commit a crime
• James White Jr., 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, two counts converted statute
• Corey Hardy, 20000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Darryl Hastings, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, two counts second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, three counts second-degree theft- vehicle parts- $1,500 to $2,500, third-degree burglary- residence- no force, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Danny McCown, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Jerry Parris, 14000 block Quinn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jamey Thompson, 15000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, two counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Apple 5 watch, $600, April 27-May 4, 27000 block Copeland Road
• Athens- two catalytic converters, $2,000, April 22-24, 23000 block Corrie Lane
• Madison- Ruger SR9 9mm pistol, Casio G Shock watch, Verizon MFI, phone charger, US currency, $720, May 5, 29000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- 2007 blue Chevy Silverado, $10,000, May 4, 23000 block Kirby Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jessica Ann Townsend, 35, theft of property
• Roylanda Torell Moore, 53, failure to appear- driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- general merchandise, $200.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- two prepaid cards with $2,500 on each, white Louis Vuitton, chain necklace with a Jesus pendant, $1,700, 100 block Hobbs Street
• Athens- merchandise, $148.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
