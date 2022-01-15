County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Danny Stutts, 8000 block Sims Road, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled)
• Mathew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment),
• John Douglas Jr., 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Ronald Jones Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property ($500 to $1499)
• Toney Kelley, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous (less than $500)
• Peter Mehok IV, 100 block Rosecliff Drive, Harvest, reckless drive
• Jennifer Parson, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, public intoxication
• Timothy Patterson, 15000 McCormick Lane, Athens, switched tag operating vehicle without insurance
• Robert Royster, 14000 Dogwood Circle, Athens, harassing communications
• Jesse Savage, 22000 Buttermilk Way, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- 9mm Springfield X03 pistol, 40 cal Taurus pistol, 9mm Taurus pistol, Craftsman pressure washer, Husqvarna riding lawnmower, Go Pro camera, seven Case knives between June 6, 2021 and Jan. 12, 2022 valued at $2,560, 21000 block of Hwy 127.
• Athens- lumber on Jan. 4, 2022, valued at $6,600, Jones Road
• Athens- 21 gallons of gas, Johnson's octane booster, STP fuel system cleaner on Jan. 13, 2022, valued at $74, 19000 block of East Limestone Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday and Thursday.
• Athens- dinner valued at $22.98, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- two .22 rifles, .300 blk AR pistol, .22 rifle with Tactical Solutions barrel, thermal imaging scope, weapon suppressor, integrally suppressed barrel, two weapons suppressors valued at $9,259, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place
• Athens- jewelry valued at $3,000, 1000 block Garrett Drive
• Athens- red Hyundai valued at $5,000, 200 block Debeth Plaza North
• Athens- US currency $695, 600 block Hwy 72 W
• Athens- two cast iron planters, cast iron mailbox and post, cast iron address marker and door casing valued at $1,300, 800 block Washington Street W
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday and Thursday.
• Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, second-degree criminal mischief
