County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday through Monday:
• Robert Royster, 14000 Dogwood Circle, Athens, harassing communications.
• Jesse Savage, 22000 Buttermilk Way, Athens, possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher Adair, 200 block Becky Drive, Meridianville, third-degree burglary-force-unfounded, attempt to elude by any means
• Regina Baker, 11000 block Caraline Drive, Tanner, possession of controlled substance
• Perry Curry Jr., 100 block Kendra Lane, Ardmore, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Cleabron King, 27000 block Holland Gin Road, Elkmont, second-degree promote prison contraband-drugs
• Richard Sharpe, 24000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, two counts first-degree theft-motor vehicle
• John Tatum III, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Carlos Mendez, 2000 block Spring Ave Sw, Decatur, possession of a controlled substance
• Ky’ruan Yarbrough, 2000 block Glen Iris Circle, Huntsville, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Chris Gonzales, 12000 block Snake Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jordan Williams, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- assault-simple
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday through Monday:
• Elkmont- 9mm Springfield X03 pistol, 40 cal Taurus pistol, 9mm Taurus pistol, Craftsman pressure washer, Husqvarna riding lawnmower, Go Pro camera, seven Case knives between June 6, 2021 and Jan. 12, 2022 valued at $2,560, 21000 block of Hwy 127.
• Athens- lumber on January 4, 2022, valued at $6,600, Jones Road.
• Athens- 21 gallons of gas, Johnson’s octane booster, STP fuel system cleaner on Jan. 13, 2022, valued at $74, 19000 block of East Limestone Road.
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday through Monday:
• Jeffrey Scott Carter, 49, second-degree criminal mischief.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday through Monday:
• Athens- dinner valued at $22.98, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- two .22 rifles, .300 blk AR pistol, .22 rifle with Tactical Solutions barrel, thermal imaging scope, weapon suppressor, integrally suppressed barrel, two weapons suppressors valued at $9,259, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place.
• Athens- jewelry valued at $3,000, 1000 block Garrett Drive.
• Athens- red Hyundai valued at $5,000, 200 block Debeth Plaza North.
• Athens- US currency $695, 600 block Hwy 72 W.
• Athens- two cast iron planters, cast iron mailbox and post, cast iron address marker and door casing valued at $1,300, 800 block Washington Street W.
