County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jesse Cobb, 20000 block Gill Crest Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Franklyn Cuarezma, 1200 block Audubon Lane, Athens, obstruction of government operations, resisting arrest-unfounded
• Angie Davis, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, four counts driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance, reckless endangerment
• Joseph Davis, 28000 Capshaw Road, Harvest, other agency warrant
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- car tag valued at $85 on Jan. 14, 26000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- pellet rifle valued at $200 on Jan. 15, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road
• Elkmont- US currency valued at $620 on Jan. 15, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
• Athens- 9mm Sig Sauer P250 pistol, 50” television, Redstone checkbook, pocket knives, bottles of alcohol, blue duffle bag valued at $1,350 on Jan. 15, 15000 block Gordon Road
• Elkmont- 2004 grey Hyundai Accent valued at $3,000 on Jan. 14-15, Mooresville Road and Sweet Springs Road
• Elkmont- Little Buddy propane heater valued at $73 on Jan. 8-16, 23000 block of Thach Road
• Elkmont- Android cell phone, iPhone 11 valued at $208 on Dec. 30- Jan. 17, 22000 block of Easter Ferry Road
• Tanner- dog kennel, motor stabilizer valued at $1040 on Jan. 17, Lucas Ferry Road and Dairy Road
• Athens- .380 Ruger LCP pistol valued at $200 on Jan. 3-16, 13000 block of Shaw Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.