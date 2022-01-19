County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Jesse Cobb, 20000 block Gill Crest Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Franklyn Cuarezma, 1200 block Audubon Lane, Athens, obstruction of government operations, resisting arrest-unfounded

• Angie Davis, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, four counts driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance, reckless endangerment

• Joseph Davis, 28000 Capshaw Road, Harvest, other agency warrant

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Elkmont- car tag valued at $85 on Jan. 14, 26000 block Hwy 127

• Athens- pellet rifle valued at $200 on Jan. 15, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

• Elkmont- US currency valued at $620 on Jan. 15, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road

• Athens- 9mm Sig Sauer P250 pistol, 50” television, Redstone checkbook, pocket knives, bottles of alcohol, blue duffle bag valued at $1,350 on Jan. 15, 15000 block Gordon Road

• Elkmont- 2004 grey Hyundai Accent valued at $3,000 on Jan. 14-15, Mooresville Road and Sweet Springs Road

• Elkmont- Little Buddy propane heater valued at $73 on Jan. 8-16, 23000 block of Thach Road

• Elkmont- Android cell phone, iPhone 11 valued at $208 on Dec. 30- Jan. 17, 22000 block of Easter Ferry Road

• Tanner- dog kennel, motor stabilizer valued at $1040 on Jan. 17, Lucas Ferry Road and Dairy Road

• Athens- .380 Ruger LCP pistol valued at $200 on Jan. 3-16, 13000 block of Shaw Road

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City arrests

Athens police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you