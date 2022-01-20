County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Brian Amerson, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of lost property-less than $500
• Quintel Chapman, 11000 Neely Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Carlton Howell, 26000 block 4th Street, Ardmore, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Joseph Medley, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, six counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree burglary-residence-force,
• Matthew Michniewicz, 800 block Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• Tracy Moore, 29000 block Oliver Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence-assault 3-simple
• James Richards, 1600 block Penn Road, Hartselle, first-degree theft of property- over $2500
• Kristie Stutts, 16000 Poplar Creek Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Steven Weaver, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, second-degree theft- $1500-$2500
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday
•Athens- crystal dishes, sound system, fire department memorabilia, VHS tapes and TV between January 13-18 valued at $200, 15000 block Oneal Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Utility meter on January 14 valued at $200, 500 block 7th Avenue
• Change in jug on January 15 valued at $40, 1300 block Ryan Street
• Various food items on January 15 valued at $80.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Merchandise on January 17 valued at $178.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Back passenger window and cases of alcohol on January 17 valued at $1300, 700 block US Hwy 72
• Albino ferret on January 17 valued at $219.99, 22000 block US Hwy 72 (Pet Depot)
• Miscellaneous items on January 17 valued at $158.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Angie Lynn Davis, 45, probation revocation-reckless endangerment
• Heather Nicole Adams, 41, fourth-degree theft of property, two counts driving while revoked
• Richard Bono Sharpe, 49, two counts first-degree theft of property
• Nancy McClure Morris, 58, theft of property
• Devin Allen Falconbury, 34, attempted burglary-non-residential-force
• Regina Baker White, 48, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Ky'ruan Jameir Yarbrough, 19, possession of marijuana
• Carlos Victor Mendez, 26, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Chris Alexander Gonzalez, 32, driving under the influence-alcohol
• Jordan Brazhon Williams, 21, third-degree domestic violence
• Robyn Teairra Johnson, 27, alias writ of arrest
