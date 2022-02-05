County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thurs- day and Friday.
• Joshua Allen, 200 block Sunset Drive, Athens, alter- ing firearm identification
• Townsend Baker Jr., 29000 block Stonehenge Drive, Toney, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Jarius Ervin, 900 block Washington Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
• William Hutton, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (combined)
• Shawn Ingram, 23000 block Miller Road, Athens, interference with a domes- tic violence, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• George Matthews, 4000 block Patton Road, Huntsville, four counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Simon McGuire, 28000 block Monday Road, Lester, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, no seat belt
• Jordan Meeks, 29000 block Lakeview Drive,
Ardmore, public intoxication-appears in public place • James Townsend, 3000 block Angora Drive, Huntsville, second-degree theft of lost property- $1500 to $2500, possession of controlled substance
• Kendrick Vincent, 8000 block Franklin Road, Athens, warrant with case-war- rant with LCSO case
• Edwin Bryant, 100 block Coldwater Creek, Taft, TN, second-degree theft-grand jury arrest warrant
• Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Athens, failure/refusal to display insurance, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked
• Adrian Drake II, 6000 block Rime Village Drive, Huntsville, drug trafficking • Melissa Edwards, 28000 block Brock Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• John Elrod, 23000 block Flanagan Road, Athens, two counts possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, drug trafficking, first-degree posses- sion of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance
• Haley Flood, 3000 block Acklen Drive, Huntsville, converted statute
• Alyssa Jones, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens,
drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession
of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
• Ashley Knepper, 100 block Bridgeport Circle, Madison, second-degree theft- miscellaneous- $1500 to $2500
• Andrew Puckett, 2000 block Harrison Street, Decatur, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Ramiro Quiroz, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road, Athens, first- degree aggravated assault- family-gun
• Justin Tatum, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, first-degree possession
of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence
• Gary Worthey, 16000
block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thurs- day and Friday.
• Athens- 1995 green Honda Accord valued at $5,000, Feb. 2, 20000 block Todd Circle
• Elkmont- Wrangler blue jeans, North Carolina drivers license, M&T debit card, M&T credit card valued at $28 ,Feb.2-3, 28000 block I65
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, failure to appear-disorderly conduct
• Brandon Mark-Walter Landers, 37, failure to appear- no insurance
• Rubilia Vinccente Pineda, 45, failure to pay- expired tag, failure to pay-no driv- ers license
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, failure to appear – public intoxication, fourth-degree thefy of property, third-degree criminal trespass, driving under the influence controlled substance, driving while suspended, improper lane usage
• Sasha Jean Johnson, 45, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Kendrick Donyell Davis, 38, harassment and failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol, expired tag, improper lane usage, operating vehicle without insurance, open container, driving while revoked
• Steven Termaine Smith, 49, failure to appear-driving while suspended
• Rodney Oneal Watkins, 46, failure to appear- three counts driving while revoked, expired tag, improper lane usage
• Ryan Alexander Hamilton, 31, failure to appear- speed, improper lights
