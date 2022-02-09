County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 February 5, 2022

• Corey Anderson, 8000 block Fennell Road, Tanner, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kendrick Davis, 19000 block Meadows Road, Athens, five- counts attempt of court-failure to appear traffic, harassment- harassment/intimidation, driving under the influence (alcohol), possession of controlled substance

• Shawn Ingram, 23000 block Miller Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-assault 3- simple

• Austini Morrell, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Dwayne Penn, 21000 block Harris Road, Elkmont, SORNA violation- adult sex offender

• Michael Stewart, 17000 block Owens Street, Athens, converted statute

February 6, 2022

• Angela Haggenmaker, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Teddy Johnson, 600 block Almond Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Samantha Lowery, 400 block Gordon Drive, Decatur, converted statute

• Joshua Montgomery, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, fourth-degree miscellaneous theft- less than $500, driving under the influence (alcohol), two counts third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

• Sean Sivley, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, converted statute

February 7, 2022

• Joel Lucas, Sudbury Drive, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2

• Dale Sheaks III, 4000 block Lagrange Road, Leighton, three counts converted statute

• Rochener Univers, 100 block Jessee Lane, Harvest, public intoxication- appears in public place

 County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 • Elkmont- 2000 white Mercury Mountaineer valued at $3000, Feb. 4, 22000 block Nelson Road

• Athens- two solar lights valued at $60, Feb. 3-4, 10000 block New Cut Road

• Athens- 2007 black Jaguar X58 valued at $5000, Feb. 5, 28000 block Shannon Drive

• Elkmont- silver ring valued at $1600, Nov. 5- Feb. 5, 25000 block Esten Lane

• Athens- jewelry, 12-gauge shotgun valued at $1400, Feb 6, 25000 block Barksdale Road

• Elkmont- jewelry, 12-gauge Benelli shotgun, Remington 243 rifle, Winchester 270 rifle, Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells, Redstone Credit Unio checkbook valued at $24,600, Feb.6, 25000 block Oak Grove Road

 City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

 • Athens- boots valued at $49.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Playstation 4 valued at $200, 1000 block Market Street West

• Athens- drone with camera valued at $154, • 1000 block US Hwy 72

 City arrests

Athens police Department reported the following arrests Friday- Monday.

 • Mirna Vega Sanchez, 36, theft of property

