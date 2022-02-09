County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
February 5, 2022
• Corey Anderson, 8000 block Fennell Road, Tanner, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kendrick Davis, 19000 block Meadows Road, Athens, five- counts attempt of court-failure to appear traffic, harassment- harassment/intimidation, driving under the influence (alcohol), possession of controlled substance
• Shawn Ingram, 23000 block Miller Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence-assault 3- simple
• Austini Morrell, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Dwayne Penn, 21000 block Harris Road, Elkmont, SORNA violation- adult sex offender
• Michael Stewart, 17000 block Owens Street, Athens, converted statute
February 6, 2022
• Angela Haggenmaker, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Teddy Johnson, 600 block Almond Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Samantha Lowery, 400 block Gordon Drive, Decatur, converted statute
• Joshua Montgomery, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, fourth-degree miscellaneous theft- less than $500, driving under the influence (alcohol), two counts third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Sean Sivley, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, converted statute
February 7, 2022
• Joel Lucas, Sudbury Drive, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2
• Dale Sheaks III, 4000 block Lagrange Road, Leighton, three counts converted statute
• Rochener Univers, 100 block Jessee Lane, Harvest, public intoxication- appears in public place
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
• Elkmont- 2000 white Mercury Mountaineer valued at $3000, Feb. 4, 22000 block Nelson Road
• Athens- two solar lights valued at $60, Feb. 3-4, 10000 block New Cut Road
• Athens- 2007 black Jaguar X58 valued at $5000, Feb. 5, 28000 block Shannon Drive
• Elkmont- silver ring valued at $1600, Nov. 5- Feb. 5, 25000 block Esten Lane
• Athens- jewelry, 12-gauge shotgun valued at $1400, Feb 6, 25000 block Barksdale Road
• Elkmont- jewelry, 12-gauge Benelli shotgun, Remington 243 rifle, Winchester 270 rifle, Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells, Redstone Credit Unio checkbook valued at $24,600, Feb.6, 25000 block Oak Grove Road
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.
• Athens- boots valued at $49.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Playstation 4 valued at $200, 1000 block Market Street West
• Athens- drone with camera valued at $154, • 1000 block US Hwy 72
City arrests
Athens police Department reported the following arrests Friday- Monday.
• Mirna Vega Sanchez, 36, theft of property
