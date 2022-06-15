County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Jerome Bailey, 2000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
• Jamari Battle, 300 block Lee Street, Attalla, three counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Rafael Castaneda, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Heather McCarty, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, first-degree theft — miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Paul Pugh, 200 block Bates Road, Toney, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens — 2007 gray Acura RL, $7,000, June 13-14, 11000 block Nancy Lane
• Lester — six pocket knives, US currency, book of quarters, purse, old glass bottles, jewelry, $862, June 13-14, 18000 block West Limestone School Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Raymond Michael Shields, 65, failure to appear — public intoxication
• Ambria McKenna Reynolds, 33, failure to appear — public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 46, failure to appear — theft by deception
• Angie Lynn Davis, 45, failure to appear — fourth degree theft of property
• Brandon Cole Bailey, 29, failure to appear — two counts license suspended, two counts no insurance and improper muffler
• Randall Allison Brown Jr., 42, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Jacqueline Nicole Chambers, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens — purse, money, debit card, social security card, 1200 block US 72 W
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.