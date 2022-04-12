County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Mark Craig, 18000 block AL Hwy 251, Athens, first-degree rape-force
• Corey Johnson, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500
• Desha Patrick, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• Melissa Crews, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Ardmore, no seat belt, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
• Bobby Miller, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brittany Miller, 23000 block Porter Road, Athens, obstructing justice using false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Kimberly Posey, 2400 block Powdermill Hill Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., converted statute- theft
• Diana Rogers, 1400 block Woodenbridge Lane, Mount Airy, Md., obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree burglary- residence- no force, homicide- capital murder
• Amy Rouse, 16000 block Parker Road, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Chad Siniard, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joshua Harlow, 1500 block McKee Road, Toney, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jason Heddy, 300 block Old Overton Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Madison- 2020 Manac Darkwing flat bed trailer, $50,000, April 6, 25000 block Hwy 20
• Elkmont- 2000 beige GMC Jimmy, $1500, April 9, 22000 block Fain Road
• Athens- Everstart Maxx battery, Everstart battery, $360, April 8-9, 23000 block Memory Way
• Athens- Nintendo Switch case, Dell laptop, Chromebook laptop, Visio TV, TV, pair of shoes, $809, April 10, 14000 block Chris Way
• Harvest- Beretta .25 pistol, Smith & Wesson Body Guard .38 pistol, Colt 1911 .45 pistol, 20 gauge shotgun, Henry 30-30 rifle, Ruger .22 rifle, .410 shotgun, Henry .22 rifle, $5490, April 6, 29000 block Capshaw Road
• Athens- 2003 blue Mitsubishi Outlander, $1500, April 9-10, 19000 block Airfield Street
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 30, harassment
• Devondrick Derrell Bailey, 33, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jason Erik Dobbs, 47, third-degree criminal trespass
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 29, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
• Mose Coleman III, 41, failure to appear- speeding and driving while suspended
• Jason Adam Wales, 37, loitering
• Chad Siniard, 43, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Chaston Curtis Harris, 19, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Alex JordanWilson, 39, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace, second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol), resisting arrest
• Juan Lopez, 21, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Tedra Ryland Oneal, 24, failure to appear- speed, operating without insurance, drive while suspended, expired tag, failure to register vehicle
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- ladder, Plainview Circle
• Athens- gas, US Hwy 31
• Athens- candy bar and drink, 1200 block US Hwy 72
