County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Tiffany Davis, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, three counts third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499
• Chaze McKinnon, 400 block Niles Road, Boaz, improper lane usage, driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance
• Jason Williams, 10000 block Hwy 72, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first- degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2020 black Toyota Corolla, $22,000, April 8-11, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous scrap metal, $500, April 11, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Devondrick Derrell Bailey, 33, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Brandi Renee Robinson, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft by deception
• Clay Thomas Connor, 49, failure to appear- public intoxication
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 29, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
• Darius Vincent Stewart, 28, failure to appear- theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- trailer, Bab Daly Road
• Athens- US Currency, Hickory Street
