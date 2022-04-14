County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Timothy Combs, 400 block Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., drug trafficking
• Ashley Hayslett, 21000 block Lovell Lane, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Paul Obert, 100 block Waterside Drive, Madison, violation of a domestic violence order
• Darius Powers, 900 block 9th Avenue SE, Decatur, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of marijuana- unfounded, illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Matthew Sims, 26000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Ashley Nicole Shelnutt, 40, first-degree receiving stolen property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
Alabama Bureau of Pardons & paroles results for April 7, 2022• Justin Michael Wise, 180 months for manufacture controlled substance, parole denied
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.