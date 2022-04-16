County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Christopher Gee, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault
• Gregory Komara, 1300 block Tony Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
• Kimberly Kyle, 1100 block Winston Drive, Athens, first-degree theft – miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Joseph Dowd, 600 block SW Lee Street, Hartselle, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Ricky Haggermaker Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, possession of controlled substance
• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, first-degree theft- motor vehicle
• Gary McKnight, Ardmore, Tenn., SORNA Violation- adult sex offender
• Timothy Towe, 23000 block Saint John Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Deavon Rutherford, 1500 block Grace Ave., Athens, driving while license suspended, switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Harvest- car tag, $29 value, April 10-13, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
• Athens- Dell Inspiron 5510 laptop, HiPoint 995TS 9mm rifle, jewelry, $2,204 value, April 13, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road
• Toney- 2015 gray EZ Go golf cart, $4,000 value, April 13, 25000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- 1999 white Ford Ranger, $2,500 value, April 14, 19000 block Sewell Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Kimberly Kyle, 44, first-degree theft – miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Tabitha Kay Scroggins, 48, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Cynthia Rosson, 56, run red light, drive while revoked, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Caden Wesley Shoulders, 20, giving false information to law enforcement officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $122.15, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- suitcase with clothes, HP laptop, shoes, Vera Bradley purse, black backpack with mail and miscellaneous items, wallet, clothes, $300, 200 block US Hwy 31 N
• Athens- merchandise, $86.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72
