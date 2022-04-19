County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Tyler Adkins, 24000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Catherine Barker, 27000 block Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore, converted statute, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, second-degree manufacture of controlled substance
• Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of forged instrument, first-degree receiving stolen property-possessing, attempt to elude by any means
• John Smith, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jordan Sneath, 1000 block Hobbs Island Road, Huntsville, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, drug trafficking
• Mason Gibson Jr., 1200 block Cotton Avenue SW, Birmingham, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• David Walker, 26000 block Gatlin Road, Ardmore, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Austin Abbott, Cullman, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Amanda Forbes, 27000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Trae Green, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Austin Kelley, 1500 block US Hwy 72 E, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3-simple
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- car tag and paperwork, April 7-14, 15000 block Ham Road
• Athens- 9mm pistol, $600, April 10-14, 12000 block Shaw Road
• Ardmore- US currency, $3,300, March 15, 28000 block Joe Scott Drive
• Athens- JL Audio speaker and JL Audio amp, $900, December 10- April 15, 14000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- 2007 silver Acura RL, $6,000, April 15, 11000 block Nancy Lane
• Madison- 2018 gray Audi A6, $60,000, April 16, 28000 block Maecille Drive
• Athens- Craftsman blower, two exhaust headers, $1200, April 17, 15000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- several batteries, April 17, 15000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- 1996 white Ford F150, $4,000, April 17, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane
• Athens- 2003 white Ford Escape, $2,000, April 17, 13000 block McCormack Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Sue T. Jones, 44, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tommy Oneal Mason, 56, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree attempt- burglary
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, third-degree domestic violence ( harassment), failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Lindsey Renee Norton, 31, failure to appear- failure to stop at stop sign
• Nathan Len Adams, 38, failure to appear- drive while license suspended, one way street, expired tag, no insurance
• Kevin Parker, 51, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Deontra Marques Washington, 24, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Marches Bernares Williams, 42, driving under the influence (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- cash, reborn baby doll, baby clothes, $1260, Pryor Street
• Athens- miscellaneous groceries, $165.95, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- printer paper, $2, 100 block Sanderfer Road E
