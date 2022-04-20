County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Tyler Adkins, 24000 block US Hwy 72, Athens, speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, registration suspended
• Devin Beard, 2800 block Bobo Section Road, Hazel Green, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Maria Chaves, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• April Cobb, 400 block Reaves Street, Anniston, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Anthony Green, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, non-support-child
• Trae Green, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tiwuana Harris, 5600 block E 38th Street, Indianapolis, In., three-counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- motor vehicle, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499
• Catherine Lewis, 400 block Reaves Road, Anniston, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Danny McCown, Athens, seven counts obstruction- failure to appear, three counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic, second-degree bail jumping- failure to appear/bail
• Andrue Olson 16000 block American Way, Athens, second-degree theft- $1500 to $2500, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Pascual Perez, 100 block Bright Star Road, Horton, Ala., no tag- utility trailer, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with improper tires
• Marchas Williams, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- 200 ft. of copper wire, $18,000, April 7-18, 23000 block Fain Road
• Athens- Dewalt drill, two breaker bars, Milwaukee drill, drop hitch, $990, April 18, 17000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- Toshiba laptop, $200, April 17-19, 15000 block Shaw Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Donny Clay Goode, 65, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property, public intoxication, driving while revoked, disorderly conduct
• Marches Bernares Williams, 42, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Daryln Redus, 56, attempting to elude a police officer
• Mairiah Jenene McWilliams, 24, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 10 case flowers, $200, N Marion Street
