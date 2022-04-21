County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Besstina Burks, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, three-counts truancy
• Castillo Carthen, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, non-support- child
• Jordan Luckey, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Mairiah McWilliams, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude by any means, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Dustin Montgomery, 13000 block Hwy 207, Anderson, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Michael Powers, 24000 W Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Mickey Sanders, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2500
• Kevin Simpson, 22000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• Chasity Vinson, 1000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Preston Wallace, 28000 block Countryside Circle, Ardmore, non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Madison- catalytic converter, $1,000, April 15-19, 7100 block Greenbrier Road
• Elkmont- US currency, medications, $200, April 19, 28000 block Boyd’s Chapel Road
• Athens- medications, April 18-19, 14000 block Chris Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Jada Areial Acklin, 23, fourth-degree theft of property
• Haley Blair Wilborn, 31, failure to appear- driving while suspended, no insurance
• Emily Nicole Oswald, 25, failure to appear- driving while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $450, 500 block Jefferson Street S
