County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Besstina Burks, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, three-counts truancy

• Castillo Carthen, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, non-support- child

• Jordan Luckey, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Mairiah McWilliams, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude by any means, giving false identification to law enforcement

• Dustin Montgomery, 13000 block Hwy 207, Anderson, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Michael Powers, 24000 W Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

• Mickey Sanders, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, non-support- child

• Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2500

• Kevin Simpson, 22000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassing

• Chasity Vinson, 1000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Preston Wallace, 28000 block Countryside Circle, Ardmore, non-support- child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Madison- catalytic converter, $1,000, April 15-19, 7100 block Greenbrier Road

• Elkmont- US currency, medications, $200, April 19, 28000 block Boyd’s Chapel Road

• Athens- medications, April 18-19, 14000 block Chris Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Jada Areial Acklin, 23, fourth-degree theft of property

• Haley Blair Wilborn, 31, failure to appear- driving while suspended, no insurance

• Emily Nicole Oswald, 25, failure to appear- driving while suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $450, 500 block Jefferson Street S

