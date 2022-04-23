County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jimmy Andrews, 100 block Hoover Circle, Toney, converted statute- theft
• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2
• David Covey, 200 block Sterling Greene Way, Fayetteville, Tenn., eight counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Mason Gibson Jr., 1200 block Cotton Ave. SW, Birmingham, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance
• Ricky Haggermaker, Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Timothy Whiteley, 100 block Jones Lane, Hazel Green, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Gregory Allen, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, first-degree robbery
• John Douglas Jr., 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, third-degree assault- aggravated assault-aggravate
• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief
• Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Kyle House, 1300 block Pruitt Street, Athens, non-support-child
• Andrew Olson, 16000 block American Way, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft of property- $500 to $1499
• Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- two MTX Woofer speakers and amp, $900, April 19-20, 15000 block Shaw Road
• Athens- car tag and battery, $230, April 10, 18000 block Hightower Road
• Elkmont- medications, April 21, 28000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- medications, April 21, 20000 block Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Sasha Jean Johnson, 46, capias-public intoxication, failure to appear theft/deception
• Jacob Aaron Wales, 22, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Noah Johnson, 24, third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion
• Quinisha Leann Orr-Carter, 26, failure to appear- driving while suspended, speeding
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- Smith & Wesson SD9 pistol, $600, Arlington Road
• Athens- trailer, $5,000, Sanderfer Road W
