Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Jimmy Andrews, 100 block Hoover Circle, Toney, converted statute- theft

• Quintel Chapman, 11000 block Neely Road, second-degree domestic violence- burglary 2

• David Covey, 200 block Sterling Greene Way, Fayetteville, Tenn., eight counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Mason Gibson Jr., 1200 block Cotton Ave. SW, Birmingham, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance

• Ricky Haggermaker, Jr., 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance

• Timothy Whiteley, 100 block Jones Lane, Hazel Green, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Gregory Allen, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, first-degree robbery

• John Douglas Jr., 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, third-degree assault- aggravated assault-aggravate

• David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief

• Benjamin Hill, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Kyle House, 1300 block Pruitt Street, Athens, non-support-child

• Andrew Olson, 16000 block American Way, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft of property- $500 to $1499

• Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- two MTX Woofer speakers and amp, $900, April 19-20, 15000 block Shaw Road

• Athens- car tag and battery, $230, April 10, 18000 block Hightower Road

• Elkmont- medications, April 21, 28000 block Hwy 99

• Athens- medications, April 21, 20000 block Hwy 127

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Sasha Jean Johnson, 46, capias-public intoxication, failure to appear theft/deception

• Jacob Aaron Wales, 22, failure to appear- driving while suspended

• Noah Johnson, 24, third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion

• Quinisha Leann Orr-Carter, 26, failure to appear- driving while suspended, speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- Smith & Wesson SD9 pistol, $600, Arlington Road

• Athens- trailer, $5,000, Sanderfer Road W

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you