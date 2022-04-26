County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Bethany Berryhill, 700 block Ridgegate Place, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance-heroin, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Xavier Folks, 100 block Meadow Glen Drive, Huntsville, two counts third-degree domestic violence-harassment, two counts domestic violence-strangulation
• Stephanie Harper, Bernice Pvt. Drive, Danville, Ala., first-degree theft- auto theft
• Andrue Olson, 16000 block American Way, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence-no force
• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance- heroin, distribution of a controlled substance
• Kelvin Weakley, County Road 248, Florence, manslaughter- noon-family- other weapon
• Allie Whitaker, 100 block Poling Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• Corey Appleton, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Brittney Bertin, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Brandon Burney, 100 block Dover Street, Athens, four counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic
• Shawn Defoe, 19000 block Windsox Place, Athens, bench warrant-misdemeanor, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, obstruction of governmental operations
• Terry Foster Jr., 1100 block US Hwy 31, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Louis Gutierrez, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Iru Reed, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, harassment- simple assault
• Blake Wallace, 700 block Windover Road, Florence, possession of controlled substance
• Jacob Fitt, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joshua Holland, 8500 block Hickory Ridge Road, Anderson, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Summer Hovis, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Patrick Johnson, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Misti Meyer, 15000 block Hastings Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jose Sanchez, 24000 block Elkton Road, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Theresa Ortiz, 53, second-degree theft of lost property- $1,500 to $2,500
• Timotheus Tyree Mason, 31, capias- driving under the influence any substance
• Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, failure to appear- theft of property
• Jacob Trey Barnett, 26, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jacqueline Kay Robinson, 56, fourth-degree theft of property
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Paul Allen McBrayer, 43, failure to pay- driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle, improper lights
• Timotheus Tyree Mason, 32, capias- operate vehicle without insurance, driving while revoked, speeding
• Blake Evan Wallace, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Rikki Alisha Perry, 33, failing to appear- failure to register vehicle, drive with suspended, failure to register vehicle, operating veicle without insurance, driving while license suspended, no insurance, driving while license suspended
• Samantha Tennille Osborn, 33, failure to appear- drive while suspended, expired tag
• Charlene Sonya Hood, 47, failure to appear- improper lane usage, run red light
• Brandon Dale Burney, 39, failure to appear- failure to wear safety belt, drive while suspended
• Luis Alfredo Gutierrez, 42, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joshua Neal Wray, 34, failure to pay, driving while license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Schwinn bicycle, $250, 9th Avenue
• Athens- merchandise, $132.50, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. items of merchandise, $114, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- speaker and shoes, $70, Audubon Lane
• Athens- misc. merchandise, $133.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. items, $165.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- 65” LG TV, Apple IphoneXR, $889, Sanderfer Road E
• Athens- deli wings and deli hot food, $22.87, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Ford Taurus, carton Newport cigarettes, $78.30, 700 block Hobbs Street
