County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Paula Paulk, 1200 block Grace Avenue, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• James Townsend, 3400 block Angora Drive, Huntsville, second-degree theft of lost property- $1500 to $2500, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Madison- five catalytic converters, $2,000, April 18-22, 29000 block Old Hwy 20
• Madison- 2015 gray Mazda 3, April 22, 28000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- car tag, April 4-23, 27000 block Thach Road
• Athens, manual to Suzuki ATV, $21, April 22, 18000 block East Limestone Road
• Ardmore, Motorola cell phone, $312, April 23-25, 28000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- Snapper riding lawn mower, $200, April 22-23, 20000 block East Limestone Road
• Athens- Frigidaire air conditioner window unit, $300, April 23-25, 17000 block East Limestone Road
• Harvest- US currency, $300, April 18, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
• Elkmont- Husqvarna leaf blower, Stihl chainsaw, $322, April 18-25, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- refrigerator, electric meter box and pole, April 23-25, 14000 block 7 Mile Post Road
• Athens- white male bulldog, $150, April 25, 15000 block Brownsferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Steven Matthew McKelvey, 25, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Jimmie Ketona Gallina, 44, violation of domestic violence protection
• Daxton Gillespie, 28, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (combined)
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $432.33, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
